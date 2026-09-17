Two booked for fraud in Rs 18 lakh tea bag packaging machine purchase case

The police have registered a case against two persons following a complaint alleging a fraud of Rs 18.29 lakh in connection with the purchase of a tea bag packaging machine. According to complainant Sanjay Kumar, Purchase Manager at Infinity Traders, Bundla Tea Estate, Palampur, the firm had approached IndiaMART to procure a tea-bag packaging machine from a company based in Faridabad.

The complainant alleged that a person, who identified himself as Rohit, sent a quotation for the machine and assured his firm that it would be ready within 25 to 30 days. The company reportedly demanded 50 per cent payment in advance. Sanjay Kumar transferred Rs 10 lakh to the company through an SBI account on May 23. Rohit subsequently acknowledged the receipt of payment through WhatsApp and informed him that the construction of the machine had begun.

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The complainant alleged that Rohit later sent a video through WhatsApp claiming that the machine was ready and sought the remaining Rs 8.29 lakh payment, which was transferred on July 26. Though the delivery of the machine was promised within the stipulated period, it did not reach his firm. He stated that after repeated follow-ups, Rohit and another person, Raj Nagar, kept making excuses and eventually stopped responding to phone calls.

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The complainant stated that Infinity Traders’ MD Gokul Butail, who is also IT Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, travelled to Faridabad and tried to contact the persons concerned. Raj Nagar initially assured Butail that the machine would be dispatched after the firm’s account was activated but subsequently both accused allegedly did not take phone calls.

On the basis of the complaint, the Palampur police registered an FIR (127/26) on September 14 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rohit and Raj Nagar. The police have launched an investigation into the alleged financial fraud and the transaction trail.