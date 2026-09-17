DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two booked for fraud in Rs 18 lakh tea bag packaging machine purchase case

Two booked for fraud in Rs 18 lakh tea bag packaging machine purchase case

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The buyer alleges the machine was not delivered though the full payment had been made.
Advertisement

The police have registered a case against two persons following a complaint alleging a fraud of Rs 18.29 lakh in connection with the purchase of a tea bag packaging machine. According to complainant Sanjay Kumar, Purchase Manager at Infinity Traders, Bundla Tea Estate, Palampur, the firm had approached IndiaMART to procure a tea-bag packaging machine from a company based in Faridabad.

The complainant alleged that a person, who identified himself as Rohit, sent a quotation for the machine and assured his firm that it would be ready within 25 to 30 days. The company reportedly demanded 50 per cent payment in advance. Sanjay Kumar transferred Rs 10 lakh to the company through an SBI account on May 23. Rohit subsequently acknowledged the receipt of payment through WhatsApp and informed him that the construction of the machine had begun.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that Rohit later sent a video through WhatsApp claiming that the machine was ready and sought the remaining Rs 8.29 lakh payment, which was transferred on July 26. Though the delivery of the machine was promised within the stipulated period, it did not reach his firm. He stated that after repeated follow-ups, Rohit and another person, Raj Nagar, kept making excuses and eventually stopped responding to phone calls.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that Infinity Traders’ MD Gokul Butail, who is also IT Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, travelled to Faridabad and tried to contact the persons concerned. Raj Nagar initially assured Butail that the machine would be dispatched after the firm’s account was activated but subsequently both accused allegedly did not take phone calls.

On the basis of the complaint, the Palampur police registered an FIR (127/26) on September 14 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rohit and Raj Nagar. The police have launched an investigation into the alleged financial fraud and the transaction trail.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts