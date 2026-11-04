Two booked for illegal storage, sale of firecrackers in Shimla

Two persons have been booked for illegally storing and selling firecrackers in Rohru and Theog in Shimla district in two separate cases, the police said here on Tuesday.

In the first case, registered in Rohru, the police seized six cartons containing a total of 577 packets of firecrackers from Ajay Kumar Gupta, a resident of Upper Market, Rohru. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided his shop and found that he had kept the firecrackers without a valid licence. A case was registered and the firecrackers seized.

Advertisement

In the second case, registered at Cheog village, the police received information that Om Prakash was selling firecrackers illegally. A team raided his store and seized several cartons of firecrackers, as he could not produce a valid licence.

Advertisement

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the action and said cases had been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosives Act, 1884. Further investigation is under way.