Two carrying pole fall into gorge in Kullu district, die

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 29

Two persons were killed after they slipped and fell into a 200-m ditch while bringing a pole for a wire span down Tilapul hills adjacent to Thanegad village of Banjar subdivision in the district yesterday. One person was injured in the mishap.

Jeet Ram (48) and Chhape Ram (38) died on the spot while Lot Ram (42) is undertreatment at the Banjar hospital. SP Gurdev Sharma said a probe was underway.