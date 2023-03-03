Two charred to death in accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 2

Two persons were charred to death, while one got critically injured, when their car fell into a gorge and caught fire in Damela of Mandi district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, three persons were travelling in the car from Padhar to Sajehad village when driver Chuni Lal lost control over it and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

“The car immediately caught fire, in which two victims were charred to death on the spot, while one victim sustained grave injuries. The deceased were identified as Chuni Lal and Bhawan Singh of Sajehad village, while Padam Singh of Chah village is undergoing treatment at Nerchowk Medical College,” the police said.

Padhar DSP Lokender Negi said a case had been registered and a probe was on.