Two cops suspended for 'dereliction of duty'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

The district police have suspended two policemen from police post Kasumpti for “dereliction of duty” in the case of 17-year-old Sirmaur boy who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances around one month ago and his dead body was found on Saturday.

The police have constituted a three-member SIT, headed by ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police), to investigate the case. The SIT has been directed to file its report within one week.

Meanwhile, after suspension of two policemen from the concerned police post, the police have added section 302 IPC (punishment for murder) to the FIR.

Sunil Negi, ASP, who is heading the SIT, said, “The post-mortem report is expected to come on Tuesday after which things will be clear.”

The family members of the deceased had alleged ‘negligence’ on the part of the police in carrying out the investigation.