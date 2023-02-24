Two cyber crime police stations re-notified

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 23

In a U-turn, the state government today re-notified two range-level cyber crime police stations at Dharamsala and Mandi. These stations were among 620 offices that the Congress government had denotified soon after assuming charge.

These police stations were notified weeks before the Model Code of Conduct for the last Assembly elections came into force and were made operational on October 1. Lacking staff, vehicles and other infrastructure, the officials were waiting for necessary infrastructure but the Congress government denotified them.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Home, there will be three range-level cyber crime police stations. The existing state-level police station in Shimla has been designated as a range-level police station for the southern range covering Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Baddi and Kinnaur police districts.

The northern range cyber crime police station will cover Kangra, Una, Chamba and Nurpur while the central range will cover Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.

The SP, Cyber Crime, will act as the nodal agency for cyber crimes in the state. He will monitor and supervise cases of cyber crime with the help of the latest technology, hardware, software, training, etc. in these police stations.

A review of cyber crimes was done after denotification of the two range-level police stations in January where it was pointed out that given a multi-fold increase in cyber crime cases across the state, there was need to open these police stations.