Two-day art exhibition held in Kullu village

Tribune News Service

Kullu, April 30

North, a creative studio, held a two-day exhibition ‘Dig It Up’ on its campus in Naggar village, Manali subdivision, which concluded today.

Rahul Bhushan, founder of North, said the exhibition successfully displayed several thought-provoking and trailblazing work for the audience and saw more than 150 visitors.

He added that Namrata Kumar of Bengaluru made two colour field paintings, Ujjval Gajjar of Ahmedabad created sculptures and attempted at documenting and preserving the times gone by, Roshni Bhatia of Bengaluru focussed on a collaborative textile embodying the interactions between the artist, members of the community and the environment. Debangshu Moulik of Pune presented a collection of paintings and sculptures inspired by life, architecture and carvings of the local temples in and around the village. Shubhank Sharma from Rohru composed a song as an attempt to spread awareness about the consumerism-based world. Kuwar shot a documentary inviting the audience on a journey of traditional craftsmen in the small villages of Himachal.

Bishnoi said Labh Singh Soni, a metal artisan from Bali Chowki in Mandi, presented a narrative engraved in brass that translates a legend in connection with Jagati Patt temple of Naggar Castle and Satish Sharhu from Rumsu village made a wooden carving that embodies a celebration of the ‘Naag devta’.

As many as six artists, two artisans, a small team and some volunteers came together to make the exhibition a success.

Bishnoi added, “Such stories celebrate and empower the lives of these inaccessible mountain communities who have lived in isolation from the world. It is crucial now, more than ever, to bring forth solutions to the problems of the day.”