Two-day bird fest begins at Pong Lake sanctuary

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 13

The two-day Pong Bird Festival-2022, being organised by the state wildlife wing of the Forest Department at Sugnara, Pong Lake Wildlife Sanctuary, was inaugurated by the Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania on Sunday.

Presiding over the opening ceremony of the festival, he said the government would organise an international-level bird festival in the next year so that the Pong Lake could get global recognition.

He said under the ‘Nai Rahein-Nai Manzilein’ programme, the state government had earmarked Rs 200 crore to harness the tourism potential in the untapped tourist spots and impart training to youth in adventure sports in the state. Exhorting people to have feelings of affection towards animals and conserve the environment and Pong Wetland, he said this winter, around 1.10 lakh exotic migratory birds of 100 species had knocked on the Pong Lake Wildlife Sanctuary. In the Bird Festival, 150 participants from three colleges and seven schools are taking part in various competitions being organised by the Wildlife Department. On the first day of the festival, a cycle rally and bird-watching competition were organised. The minister honoured the winners.

He said the Pong Lake had immense tourism potential and efforts were being initiated to bring this spot on the world tourism map. He called upon schoolchildren to study closely the importance of wetland and wildlife. He assured to complete the construction of 17 tourist huts in the Pong Lake area within six months to attract tourists. The Forest Minister announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the improvement of the rest house on Rensar Island in the middle of Pong reservoir. Apart from this, instructions were given to officials for the speedy construction of the road along the lake.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rajeev Kumar welcomed the chief guest. He said the basic objective of the event was to create awareness among people about the conservation and protection of wild animals.