Two-day meet on Digital India ends

Shimla, December 26

A two-day seminar on ‘Digital India: Concept and Implications’ concluded at Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. “In the seminar, we received more than 100 abstracts and about 25 papers were presented,” said seminar secretary RL Sharma.

The valedictory session was attended by Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Agriculture. Cautioning about the negative use of digital technology, Kanwar said technology is value neutral and it depends upon the user how he uses it.