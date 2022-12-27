Two-day meet on Digital India ends

Shimla, December 26
A two-day seminar on ‘Digital India: Concept and Implications’ concluded at Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. “In the seminar, we received more than 100 abstracts and about 25 papers were presented,” said seminar secretary RL Sharma.
The valedictory session was attended by Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Agriculture. Cautioning about the negative use of digital technology, Kanwar said technology is value neutral and it depends upon the user how he uses it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...