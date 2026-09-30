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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two-day orientation workshop for development officers begins in Shimla

Two-day orientation workshop for development officers begins in Shimla

Focus on strengthening panchayat-level implementation of welfare schemes

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh being honoured during a workshop.
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A two-day state-level orientation workshop for District Development Officers (DDOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) from six districts began at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Fairlawn, here on Tuesday. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, who was the chief guest, said the workshop aimed at resolving issues faced in the implementation of various Central and state government welfare schemes and updating officials about rules and procedures.

He said nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population lived in rural areas, making effective implementation of development schemes at the panchayat level crucial. “Adequate knowledge of departmental schemes and rules would help remove procedural hurdles and ensure proper utilisation of funds,” he said.

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The minister said the Him e-Panchayat Proceeding System portal, launched on September 25, would enable online recording of proceedings of gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad meetings. “The system would improve transparency, reduce dependence on physical records and ensure secure digital storage of meeting-related data,” he said.

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Singh also stressed the effective implementation of the ‘Viksit Bharat–G RAM G’ scheme to make panchayats self-reliant. Rural Development Director Raghav Sharma said six districts had been covered in the first workshop held on September 25-26, while officials from the remaining six districts were being trained in the second session.

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