Two-day rifle shooting tourney begins in Una

Una, June 17
A two-day district-level rifle shooting tournament began at the Police Lines here today.
SP Arijit Sen Thakur, who inaugurated the tournament, said the Una police were preparing to upgrade the present shooting range to provide better facilities to sportspersons. Youths and schoolchildren participated in the tournament, which saw 50 m and 10 m rifle and pistol shooting events.
