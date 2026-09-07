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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two-day state-level Janmashtami festival concludes in Nurpur

Two-day state-level Janmashtami festival concludes in Nurpur

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Bhiwania Pathania lights the ceremonial lamp at the concluding ceremony of the Janmashtami festival in Nurpur.
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The fifth two-day state-level Janmashtami Festival concluded at the historic Brijraj Swami Temple here on Saturday night, with thousands of devotees from far and wide thronging the temple to pay obeisance.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by Fatehpur MLA and state Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Bhiwani Singh Pathania. As the chief guest, Pathania greeted devotees and lit the ceremonial lamp.

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On the occasion, Pathania said the historic Brijraj Swami Temple of Nurpur was the main centre of faith in the region and that the state-level Janmashtami Mahotsav organised here played a significant role in preserving the religious and cultural heritage. He lauded the cooperation of the administration, temple committee, organising committee, various departments and local people in successfully organising the festival.

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Bollywood playback singer Gagan Singh, who hails from Kukher village of Nurpur, and Anuj Sharma, of Indian Idol fame, from neighbouring Fatehpur assembly constituency enthralled the audience at the festival’s cultural night, receiving rousing applause. The duo regaled the mammoth, jubilant crowd with bhajans, Bollywood, Punjabi and Himachali folk songs.

During the cultural night, Nurpur SDM Arun Sharma honoured the chief guest and special guests with shawls and idols of Lord Krishna. He thanked the government departments concerned, the temple management committee and area residents for the successful conduct of the event.

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Local former MLA Ajay Mahajan, director of the HP Forest Corporation Board Yogesh Sundri, Municipal Council chairperson Niti Mahajan and other municipal councillors were also present on the occasion.

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