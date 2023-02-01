Two-day training of MLAs ends

Shimla, January 31
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said that the role of the legislature was important in a democracy. He was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day training programme for the newly-elected MLAs.
He said that the speakers from Parliament Research Studies told the MLAs about the parliamentary system, constitutional matters and the internal system of the Legislative Assembly. Also, the MLAs were informed about the facilities available to them as well as their duties and responsibilities, he added.
Pathania said that topics like how a legislator could become effective, what would be the role of various committees, financial claims and privileges and how to understand budget documents, etc. were also discussed. He added that through this training programme, the MLAs would have learnt how to utilise the time of the House, have meaningful discussions, raise the problems of their constituencies and find solutions through discussions while staying within the ambit of the rules.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...