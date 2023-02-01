Two-day training of MLAs ends

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 31

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today said that the role of the legislature was important in a democracy. He was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day training programme for the newly-elected MLAs.

He said that the speakers from Parliament Research Studies told the MLAs about the parliamentary system, constitutional matters and the internal system of the Legislative Assembly. Also, the MLAs were informed about the facilities available to them as well as their duties and responsibilities, he added.

Pathania said that topics like how a legislator could become effective, what would be the role of various committees, financial claims and privileges and how to understand budget documents, etc. were also discussed. He added that through this training programme, the MLAs would have learnt how to utilise the time of the House, have meaningful discussions, raise the problems of their constituencies and find solutions through discussions while staying within the ambit of the rules.