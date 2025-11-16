DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two-day volleyball tourney ends at teaching college

Two-day volleyball tourney ends at teaching college

Kashi House clinches both men’s, women’s titles

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
The winning players rejoice with their teachers at Dharamsala on Saturday. Kamaljeet
Kashi House won titles in both men’s and women’s categories in a two-day inter-house volleyball competition that concluded at Government Teacher Education College here today. Eight teams of Nalanda House, Takshashila House, Vikramshila House and Kashi House participated in the tournament enthusiastically.

The opening day featured league matches where the women’s teams of Nalanda House and Kashi House along with the men’s teams of Vikramshila House and Kashi House delivered impressive performances. The second day witnessed thrilling semi-final and final matches.

In the women’s final, Kashi House defeated Nalanda House in a closely-contested match to win the championship. In the men’s final, Kashi House beat Vikramshila House to secure another title. At the closing ceremony, both winning and runner-up teams were awarded trophies.

Principal Aarti Verma congratulated all participants and the organising committee over the successful tournament. She said that such events enhanced students’ talents and fostered teamwork, leadership, and a true spirit of sportsmanship. Faculty members and trainees were present at the concluding ceremony.

Earlier, the principal inaugurated the competition and encouraged students to embrace sports as an essential part of holistic development. The aim of the event was to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership among trainee teachers.

