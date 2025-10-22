Two dead as car plunges into gorge in Kullu

Two people died on the spot when the Maruti vehicle they were in fell into a gorge in the Sainj area of Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Sharan village, with the car plunging into a 150-200 feet gorge.

The deceased were identified as Teja Singh and Rajkumar, aged 38 and 25, and natives of Matla and Kartha villages of Ropa in Kullu.

Police retrieved their bodies and handed them over to their families after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to determine the reason that led to the accident, police said.