DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two dead as car plunges into gorge in Kullu

Two dead as car plunges into gorge in Kullu

The accident took place near Sharan village, with the car plunging into a 150-200 feet gorge

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 07:50 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Two people died on the spot when the Maruti vehicle they were in fell into a gorge in the Sainj area of Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The accident took place near Sharan village, with the car plunging into a 150-200 feet gorge.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Teja Singh and Rajkumar, aged 38 and 25, and natives of Matla and Kartha villages of Ropa in Kullu.

Advertisement

Police retrieved their bodies and handed them over to their families after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to determine the reason that led to the accident, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts