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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two dead in bus-car collision in Mandi, 2 critically injured

Two dead in bus-car collision in Mandi, 2 critically injured

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 03:39 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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The mangled remains of the car in Mandi on Thursday. Jai Kumar
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A private bus travelling from Mandi to Kullu collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction early morning today on the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway in Mandi district resulting in the death of two young individuals and leaving two others critically injured.

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The accident took place near the Pandoh Dam, a stretch known for its sharp curves and heavy traffic. The impact of the collision was so severe that two occupants of the car died on the spot.

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The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Shashank Sharma, a resident of Majwan village, and 22-year-old Gayatri Devi, a resident of Rehali Tanda village in Mandi.

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The two injured persons have been identified as 21-year-old Kashmir Singh from Gaddals Randhara village in Mandi and 21-year-old Diksha Chauhan from Hatli village in Una district. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi, Vinod Kumar, said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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The authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary assumptions suggest that the collision may have been due to high speed or loss of control, but officials have stated that a detailed inquiry is underway.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety on the mountainous highways of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in accident-prone zones like the Pandoh Dam stretch.

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