Two Delhi tourists killed by shooting stone near Yulla Kanda in Kinnaur

Two tourists from Delhi were killed after being hit by a shooting stone near Yulla Kanda in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

The deceased have been identified as Rashmi Ram (25) and Prasheel Baghmare (27), both residents of Delhi.

According to reports, the incident occurred while they were on their way to Lord Sri Krishna Temple at Yulla Kanda. They were caught in a landslide and hit by shooting stones, sustaining serious injuries and dying on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and recovered the bodies. The deceased were taken to Civil Hospital, Bhawanagar, where post-mortem examinations were conducted.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Shekhar confirmed the report, and said an investigation is underway.

He added that this is the first such casualty reported on the Yulla Kanda route in a long time.

Shekhar said that the victims’ family members have been informed.

Situated at an elevation of approximately 12,000 feet, Yulla Kanda is known to have the highest temple of Lord Krishna in the world.