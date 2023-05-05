Two detained for ‘raping’ mentally challenged woman

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 4

The police today detained two persons for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman belonging to the Panchrukhi area of Kangra district.

The incident had recently come to light when the victim’s brother informed the panchayat and lodged a police complaint after she delivered a child on April 28. A number of local residents and NGOs came out on the streets yesterday, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Panchrukhi SHO Subhash Shastri said the victim’s brother had raised suspicion about two persons. Later, the police detained the father and son duo, who hail from the same village, and collected their blood samples. The samples have been sent to the state forensic lab for DNA tests. However, they were not arrested yet. The DNA test results are still awaited.