Two die in Kangra house collapse

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 20

Two persons were killed after their kucha houses collapsed over them due to heavy rainfall in Kangra district today.

Ayush (10), a resident of Gorara panchayat in the Shahpur Assembly constituency, was killed as his kucha house collapsed. Sources said that Ayush’s father Nasib Singh had applied for government grant for the repair of his house that he did not get. Today, he lost his son in the house collapse. A migrant labourer was also killed when the kucha house he was living in at Dheera panchayat of Kangra collapsed.

People cross a muddy road following a landslide near Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district on Saturday. Photo: Kamaljeet

The Pathankot-Kangra National Highway was blocked near Chambi following a massive landslide. Many shops were buried under debris. The road was not cleared till evening. Locals held a protest alleging that no district administration official reached out to them.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, however, said that many officials were engaged in clearing the road. The owners of some shops, which were flooded with muck, wanted these to be cleaned before the national highway was cleared of debris. They held a protest and tried to block the national highway. However, the police managed to pacify them, he added.

He said that water entered the building of Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College at Nagorta Bagwan after flash floods in the local rivulet. The building had been vacated and students living in college hostels had been shifted to safer places, he added.

The Dharamsala to Kangra road was blocked again due to a landslide near Mid Way hotel for the second time and traffic to the city was diverted onto an alternative road.

The Deputy Commissioner said that some people were stranded in the Jaisinghpur area due to flash floods in the local rivulet. Efforts were being made to rescue them, he added. The sources said that Government College, Jaisinghpur, was also flooded with water from the nearby rivulet.

Shops buried