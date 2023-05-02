Two die in road mishap in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 1

Two persons were killed in a road accident in the district last night. The deceased were identified as Army man Ramesh Kumar (40) and Padam Ram (32), both natives of Tarel village in Mandi.

According to the police, they were travelling in an Alto car on the Kataula-Ropa Rahla link road, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down into a deep gorge. The police came to know about the accident on Monday morning.

The bodies were retrieved and sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Thereafter, these were handed over to the families of the deceased.