Two die of suffocation in Shimla

Shimla, November 20
Burning coal inside a room to cope with the cold proved fatal for some labourers in Shimla as two of them died while seven more were admitted to hospital, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Friday night in the Kotgarh area of the Shimla district.
All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation.
The local villagers opened the door on the second day and found all the labourers unconscious. Two labourers died while seven are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The local police has registered a case in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur
In exchange of fire, accused get injured | Slain dera follow...