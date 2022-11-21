Two die of suffocation in Shimla

ANI

Shimla, November 20

Burning coal inside a room to cope with the cold proved fatal for some labourers in Shimla as two of them died while seven more were admitted to hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday night in the Kotgarh area of the Shimla district.

All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation.

The local villagers opened the door on the second day and found all the labourers unconscious. Two labourers died while seven are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The local police has registered a case in the matter.

