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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two die, one injured in accident near Nerchowk

Two die, one injured in accident near Nerchowk

Near an iron footbridge at Nagchala, Manoj Kumar was crossing the four-lane on foot when motorcycle struck him.

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Two motorcyclists were killed while one pedestrian was injured in a road accident at Nagchala on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane under the Nerchowk police station in Mandi district on Tuesday.

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According to the police, Iman Negi from Kinnaur district and his associate Manoj Kumar were returning from Parwanoo to Jogindernagar after delivering goods. Near an iron footbridge at Nagchala, Manoj Kumar was crossing the four-lane when a motorcycle struck him. The impact caused the motorcycle to further collide with a vehicle parked along on the road.

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“The motorcycle riders, identified as Rajeev Kumar of Marathu in Mandi district, and Pradeep Kumar of Chanda Nanaw in Mandi, along with Manoj were rushed to Medical College in Nerchowk. Rajeev and Pradeep succumbed to their injuries, while Manoj is undergoing treatment,” the police said.

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Mandi SP Vinod Kumar confirmed the report, adding postmortem examinations were conducted at the medical college in Nerchowk, after which the bodies were handed over to the families. The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while investigation is underway.

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