Two Doon Valley School students clear NEET

Tribune News Service

Solan: Two students of Doon Valley Public School at Nalagarh - Utkarsh Sharma and Urmila Devi - have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022-23.

Utkarsh scored 489 marks while Urmila scored 477 marks. School chairman Rajeev Sharma and principal Devendra Mahal congratulated the students.