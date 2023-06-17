Two Doon Valley School students clear NEET

Solan: Two students of Doon Valley Public School at Nalagarh - Utkarsh Sharma and Urmila Devi - have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022-23.
Utkarsh scored 489 marks while Urmila scored 477 marks. School chairman Rajeev Sharma and principal Devendra Mahal congratulated the students.
