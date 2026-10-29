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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two dug peddlers arrested with 1.028 kg charas in Hamirpur

Two dug peddlers arrested with 1.028 kg charas in Hamirpur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A team of the Sadar police station in Hamirpur nabbed two drug peddlers at the Hathli Khud bridge with 1.028 kg of charas. The accused were identified as Lekh Raj, a resident of Saroha village in Chachyot tehsil, and Saurabh Jamwal, a resident of Sadiyana village in Sadar tehsil of Mandi district.

SP Balbir Thakur said that a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station. He added that an investigation was underway to trace the source of the contraband and its intended buyers. He urged people to share information about drug-related activities with the police and the identity of the informants would be kept confidential.

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