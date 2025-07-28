DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two fall into rivulet while crossing makeshift bridge, rescued by villagers

Two fall into rivulet while crossing makeshift bridge, rescued by villagers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Jhud village of the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district on Saturday, when two persons, including a woman, fell into a gushing rivulet while attempting to cross a makeshift wooden bridge.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when Puja Thakur (26) and Tivender Kumar (26) were navigating a temporary bridge constructed with wooden planks by villagers. Puja reportedly lost her balance mid-way, and as she fell, Tivender, who was holding her hand, also slipped into the fast-flowing water.

Some villagers, who were waiting nearby to cross the same bridge, immediately jumped into action and managed to rescue both individuals. Both Puja and Tivender are reported to be safe and did not sustain any serious injuries.

Advertisement

The incident has reignited local demands for a permanent (pucca) bridge across the rivulet. Villagers say the makeshift bridge poses a constant threat to life, especially during the monsoon season.

The villagers have appealed to the state government to intervene urgently and construct a proper bridge to ensure the safety of the local population.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts