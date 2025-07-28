Two fall into rivulet while crossing makeshift bridge, rescued by villagers

A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Jhud village of the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district on Saturday, when two persons, including a woman, fell into a gushing rivulet while attempting to cross a makeshift wooden bridge.

The incident occurred when Puja Thakur (26) and Tivender Kumar (26) were navigating a temporary bridge constructed with wooden planks by villagers. Puja reportedly lost her balance mid-way, and as she fell, Tivender, who was holding her hand, also slipped into the fast-flowing water.

Some villagers, who were waiting nearby to cross the same bridge, immediately jumped into action and managed to rescue both individuals. Both Puja and Tivender are reported to be safe and did not sustain any serious injuries.

The incident has reignited local demands for a permanent (pucca) bridge across the rivulet. Villagers say the makeshift bridge poses a constant threat to life, especially during the monsoon season.

The villagers have appealed to the state government to intervene urgently and construct a proper bridge to ensure the safety of the local population.