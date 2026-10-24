Two foreign paragliders stranded in Dhauladhar hills; rescue hampered by bad weather

Two foreign paragliders from Austria and Poland are stranded in the high-altitude reaches of the Dhauladhar hills after failing to return to their designated landing site at Chogan near Bir-Billing. Rescue operations remained challenging on Saturday as adverse weather and freezing temperatures hampered efforts to reach the pilots.

Baijnath SDM Gautam told The Tribune that the pilots have been identified as Sebastian, a resident of Austria, and Adam Wiszpyga, a resident of Poland.

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According to the SDM, Sebastian took off from Billing two days ago and reportedly crash-landed in the Dhauladhar hills. He is believed to be safe near Kareri Lake, but freezing temperatures and adverse weather have raised concerns about his survival until rescue teams can reach him.

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The second pilot, Adam Wiszpyga, took off from Billing on Friday but failed to return to the designated landing site at Chogan. A search operation was subsequently launched, and an Army helicopter was pressed into service to locate and rescue him. However, poor weather prevented the chopper from tracing the missing pilot.

Ground rescue teams and volunteers from Bir-Billing Paragliding Association have also been mobilised to search for the two pilots. The difficult terrain, high-altitude conditions and rapidly changing weather have made the operation particularly challenging.

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The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with high-altitude paragliding in the Dhauladhar range. Many foreign pilots are unfamiliar with the region’s rugged topography and unpredictable weather, factors that can turn a routine flight into a life-threatening emergency.

More than 30 Indian and foreign pilots have reportedly lost their lives in paragliding accidents in the region over the years.

The SDM said that despite directions issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, some foreign pilots continued to take risks by flying in adverse weather. He said paragliding was increasingly turning into a risky adventure for both Indian and foreign pilots, underlining the need for strict adherence to weather advisories and safety protocols.

Rescue teams were continuing efforts to trace the pilots, with the immediate priority being to reach them safely amid deteriorating weather conditions.