Two foreigners injured in paragliding mishap, rescued

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 4

A British and another foreign national had a close shave, when they lost track of their route and failed to land at the designated landing site near Chogan in Bir. They were rescued by the volunteers of Air Himalayas from Bara Bhangal last evening.

No inspection The Tourism Department is responsible for the implementation of paragliding rules but the officials are seldom seen at Billing. Documents of pilots and their gliders are seldom inspected by the department. — Vijay Kumar, Resident, Bir

The British national, Barney, had taken off from Billing yesterday but failed to land on the designated site.

Official sources told the Tribune that Barney was not aware of the topography of the Dhauladhars and lost his route after he took off yesterday. He and the other foreign national were trapped near Bara Bhangal as there were no air thermals at the height of 13,500 feet above the sea level.

The sources added that he had and the other foreign national had a radio set, with which they contacted a friend and sought his help. Barney informed his friend that they had been trapped near the Jalsu Pass, which was covered with snow. Their friend arranged a helicopter and reached Bir, where he narrated the incident to the members of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), who contacted the Air Himalayas, an NGO at Manali for help.

Air Himalayas immediately sent a rescue team, comprising Chuni Thakur, Captain Debasis Hota, Sony, and Nishant, who rescued them from Bara Bhangal. They were airlifted to Manali where both the foreign nationals were admitted to a hospital with spinal injuries.

A number of travel agents and owners of the hotels at Bir told The Tribune that the state government had failed to put in place proper safety measures, which had made paragliding a risky affair in Bir-Billing.

They said the state government should either properly implement the rules or ban paragliding to avoid mishaps, which bring a bad name to the adventure sport in the area. Rakesh Kumar, a local, said officials of the Tourism Department rarely check the documents and equipment of paragliders at the take-off point.

“The Tourism Department is responsible for the implementation of paragliding rules but the officials are seldom seen at Billing. No regular inspection of documents of pilots and their gliders are carried out,” Vijay Kumar, another resident of Bir, said.