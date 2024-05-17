Two foreigners sent to 10-year imprisonment

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 16

Kullu Special Judge-II Harish Sharma today sentenced two foreigners — Afamuefule Goodness Nwakaibe (26) of Nigeria, and Kerse Herald (41) of Ivory Coast — to 10 years of imprisonment in a case relating to the seizure of over 6-kg heroin and 362-gm ganja. The contraband was seized from their apartment in Delhi. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts.

Kullu Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Anuj Sharma said 55 gm heroin was seized from Karan Sharma and Jayant in the Parla Bhuntar area of Kullu district on January 30, 2021. In a communiqué today, he said, “A police team went to Delhi to investigate backward linkages and achieved success in nabbing Herald with 6.297 kg heroin and 362 gm ganja on February 2, 2021. This is the largest haul of synthetic drugs seized by the Himachal Pradesh Police so far.”

Sharma said it was found that Nwakaibe, the kingpin of the operation, had rented a flat in his name, allowing other peddlers to use it to carry out the illicit trade.

He said after the conclusion of the trial, the accused were found guilty and convicted. He added that Karan Sharma and Jayant had been sentenced to six months in jail. He added that on the basis of evidence and arguments advanced by the prosecution, the court had convicted all the four accused.

