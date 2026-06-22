Two incidents of forest fires were reported in the Sarah and Bandi areas near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening, taking the total number of forest fires to 80 in the division.

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Teams from the Forest and Fire Departments rushed to the spot and it took about four hours of strenuous effort to douse the fires, Dharamshala Divisional Forest Officer Amit Sharma said on Monday.

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As many as 78 forest fire incidents have been recorded on the Forest Department's online portal so far this year. With the addition of Sunday's incidents at Sarah and Bandi, the total count rose to 80, he said.

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Approximately 347 hectares of forest area have been affected by these incidents. Initial assessments indicate a loss of around Rs 92 lakh for the Dharamshala Forest Division, he said, adding that in most cases, people set fires to clear their grasslands and these fires subsequently spread to the forests, causing significant damage.

Sharma said that the final assessment of the damage caused by the fire is conducted during 'second-tier monitoring' after the monsoon season. During this phase, plantation drives are carried out in the affected areas, and many plants naturally regenerate, which can lead to a reduction in the figures representing actual loss.

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Extinguishing forest fires is an extremely challenging task. The rugged terrain of the hilly region, slopes ranging from 60 to 70 per cent, strong winds, and a scarcity of water make firefighting operations even more difficult, officials said.

The DFO stated that the safety of the staff and villagers engaged in firefighting is the Forest Department's top priority. Nevertheless, the department makes every effort to bring forest fires under control as quickly as possible and prevent further damage to forest resources. PTI