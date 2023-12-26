Two found hanging at Nurpur

Nurpur, December 25
In separate incidents, two persons reportedly died by suicide in Kangra district Sunday evening. As per information, Malkiat Singh (34) of Harnota village under the Fatehpur police station jurisdiction was found hanging from a tree about 200 metres away from his house. Panchayat pradhan Rafiq Mohammad informed the Fatehpur police about the incident. After conducting a post-mortem, police authorities handed over the deceased’s body to the family today.
In another incident on the same evening, Hem Raj (40) of Bharmar village under the Jawali police station jurisdiction reportedly died by suicide. His mother found him hanging by a ceiling fan in his room. Separate cases have been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.
