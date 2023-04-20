Two get bail in paper leak case

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 19

Two accused, who were in judicial custody in connection with a paper leak case related to the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), were granted bail by a court here today. They were arrested in case No. 2/23 linked to the exam for the post of JOA(IT) under post code-939 of the dissolved commission.

Nine more accused are still in judicial custody in connection with various FIRs filed by the SIT of the Vigilance Department.

The case was exposed by a team of the department on December 23, 2022. The investigation into the case hinted at malpractice in over 22 examinations.