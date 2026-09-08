Two held for 16-year-old youth’s death in Jaisinghpur, third suspect under watch

The police have arrested two youths and kept a third suspect, who is undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, under watch in the case of the mysterious death of 16-year-old Abhilash in Jaisinghpur subdivision of Kangra district. The police said that a forensic team would visit the temple premises at Talwar near Jaisinghpur, where the youths had allegedly spent a night, to collect samples and other evidence. The investigation is centered on the events of the night of August 26 when Abhilash reportedly met with the three youths at Sujanpur. According to the police, he subsequently travelled with them to Talwar, where he was allegedly administered a poisonous substance.

The teenager was later found travelling alone in a bus in an apparently intoxicated condition. Investigators are now attempting to establish what happened between his meeting with the youths and the time he was found alone.

Advertisement

The police have reconstructed parts of the sequence using CCTV camera footage, phone call records and mobile phone location data. The investigators said that the evidence gathered so far indicated that Abhilash and the three youths were together near a temple at Talwar.

Advertisement

According to the police, the youths remained on the temple premises throughout the night and allegedly consumed intoxicating substances. The following day, Abhilash was reportedly found near the roadside, following which his family was informed.

DSP, Baijnath, Sandeep Sharma, who is supervising the investigation, said that police teams were examining CCTV camera footage from different locations and questioning people who could provide information about the movement of the youths.

Advertisement

The third suspect, Atul, is undergoing treatment at Tanda medical college. The police are keeping a close watch on him and are expected to question him once doctors consider him fit for interrogation.

The questioning of the two arrested youths is expected to focus on why the four met, where they went after leaving Sujanpur, what transpired at Talwar and the source of the alleged poisonous or intoxicating substance.

The forensic examination of the temple premises can prove crucial. The investigators are expected to look for traces of substances, fingerprints and other material evidence that may corroborate or contradict the statements of the accused. With several crucial gaps still remaining in the timeline, the police are examining all possible angles.