Two held for assaulting SC youth, setting his bike on fire in Nurpur

The Nurpur police have arrested two persons in connection with a case related to an assault, setting a motorcycle on fire and the use of caste-based words in the Nadai area of Kandwal in Nurpur, police officials said. The arrested accused have been identified as Vishav Singh, alias Vishu (20), a resident of Narada village, Kandwal, and Rajan Singh, alias Kaka (30), a resident of the Nadai area.

According to the police, a complaint received on August 29 alleged that the accused had assaulted the complainant and damaged his motorcycle by setting it on fire.

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The complainant also alleged that the accused used caste-related words to humiliate him. The police registered a case under Sections 332(c), 342(4), 304(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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The Nurpur police had entrusted the inquiry into the case to the DSP, Nurpur, and issued directions for further legal action against the accused, who were allegedly absconding after the incident. A team from the Nurpur police station initiated an investigation following the registration of the case. The police collected preliminary evidence and identified and arrested the accused.

The police said that an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and establish the role of the accused. The statements of the complainant and other persons concerned were being recorded while evidence related to the alleged assault and the burning of the motorcycle was also being examined.

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Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission took cognizance of the matter. On the orders of the commission Chairman, Digvijay Malhotra, a member of the commission, had visited Nadai village on September 1 and took stock of the incident involving caste-based abuse, intimidation and assault on an SC youth and burning of his motorcycle. Malhotra had visited the spot where the motorcycle was allegedly set on fire and met with the victim’s family. He had assured them of strict action against those responsible and directed the police to take stringent legal action against the accused.