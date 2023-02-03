Two held for immoral trafficking

Solan, February 2
The police arrested a hotel owner and his manager under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 from Sector 2 of Parwanoo town last evening.
DSP, Parwanoo, Pranav Chauhan said the owner and the manager of the hotel were arrested for immoral trafficking at Parwanoo. On a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel and rescued a woman.
A case was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 against the hotel owner and his manager, who had called the woman for immoral activity. A probe was under way.
