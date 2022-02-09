Two held for killing cousin

Dharamsala, February 8
Two persons were arrested today for killing their cousin allegedly in an inebriated condition. Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said that Suraj Kumar was allegedly taking alcohol with his cousins Vijender and Sachin when they entered into a fight over some issue. Vijender and Sachin hit Suraj on the head, leading to his instant death.
The accused tried to cremate the body this morning to cover up their crime.
