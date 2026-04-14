Two held with 1.2 kg of charas in Rehan

The Nurpur district police arrested two notorious drug peddlers at Sakri in Rehan of Nurpur on Monday evening. A team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Nurpur, on a tip-off, intercepted a car (HP 47A 2812) near a local rivulet at Sakri village and recovered 1.210 kg of charas from two persons travelling in it. The car occupants, identified as Robin (33) of Nainikhud in Bhatiyat subdivision of Chamba district, and Yusuf (24) of Chadiara village in Chamba district, were arrested.

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SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma said that the Rehan police arrested the duo and registered a case under the NDPS Act. The police also impounded the car being used in transporting the contraband. The accused were on Tuesday produced in a judicial court, which remanded them in police custody.

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The preliminary police investigation revealed that a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against Yusuf at the Nurpur police station two years ago and now the two accused had brought the contraband from Chamba district and were on their way to sell it to local drug peddlers but were arrested.