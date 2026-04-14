icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two held with 1.2 kg of charas in Rehan

Two held with 1.2 kg of charas in Rehan

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:30 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two drug peddlers in the custody of the CIA team at Rehan.
Advertisement

The Nurpur district police arrested two notorious drug peddlers at Sakri in Rehan of Nurpur on Monday evening. A team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Nurpur, on a tip-off, intercepted a car (HP 47A 2812) near a local rivulet at Sakri village and recovered 1.210 kg of charas from two persons travelling in it. The car occupants, identified as Robin (33) of Nainikhud in Bhatiyat subdivision of Chamba district, and Yusuf (24) of Chadiara village in Chamba district, were arrested.

Advertisement

SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma said that the Rehan police arrested the duo and registered a case under the NDPS Act. The police also impounded the car being used in transporting the contraband. The accused were on Tuesday produced in a judicial court, which remanded them in police custody.

Advertisement

The preliminary police investigation revealed that a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against Yusuf at the Nurpur police station two years ago and now the two accused had brought the contraband from Chamba district and were on their way to sell it to local drug peddlers but were arrested.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts