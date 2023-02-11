Two held with 4.2 kg charas in Mandi

Mandi, February 10
The police today arrested two persons travelling in a taxi and seized 4.2 kg of charas from them. The police stopped the vehicle, which was on its way to Mandi from Kullu, for checking at Bindravani and recovered the contraband.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that Mangat Mohammed, a native of Ludhiana and driver of the vehicle, and Hardik Chawda, a native of Maharashtra, were arrested. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and investigation was under way.
