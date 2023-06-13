Two houses destroyed in Mandi fire

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 12

Two houses were destroyed in a fire incident at Hurang village in the remote Chauhar valley of Mandi district. Six families were rendered homeless while two cows in a cattle shelter also perished in the incident. However, no loss of human life was reported.

The fire reportedly broke out in a house around midnight when the members of the affected families were asleep. One of the family members woke up and alerted others.

ADM Ashwani Kumar said Rs 5,000 and one-week ration had been given to each of the affected families. Besides, tarpaulins had been provided to them to set up temporary shelters. For the time being, the affected families had been provided shelter in the rest houses in the village. He said the loss of property was estimated at around Rs 25 lakh.