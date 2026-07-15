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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two hurt after bike collides with stray animal in Kullu

Two hurt after bike collides with stray animal in Kullu

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Abhinav Vashisht
Updated At : 10:13 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The badly damaged motorcycle after colliding with a stray animal at Kullu on Wednesday.
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Two youths were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a stray animal on the road near Naru Clinic at Dhalpur in Kullu district on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 2 am when the motorcycle (HP-34D-5181) hit a stray animal that had suddenly appeared on the road. The impact caused the bike to veer off course and crash into the courtyard of a nearby house, leaving both riders seriously injured. The injured youths have been identified as Mannat Sood of Jalu Gran and Ishan of Jari village. Both sustained multiple serious injuries.

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Local residents Roop Singh and Shyam Lal, whose house was damaged in the incident, said that the motorcyclist lost control when a stray animal suddenly appeared on the road. The bike crashed into the courtyard of their house, damaging the property. “We immediately informed the police and called the 108 emergency ambulance service,” said Roop Singh.

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“The injured youths were quickly transported to the Kullu Regional Hospital,” they added. Doctors at the Kullu hospital referred the injured bikers to the PGI, Chandigarh. The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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