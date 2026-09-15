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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two imported dialysis fluids at AIIMS-Bilaspur fail quality test

Two imported dialysis fluids at AIIMS-Bilaspur fail quality test

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The samples — one containing 1.5 per cent Dextrose and the other 2.5 per cent Dextrose — were also found to contain particulate matter and cotton-like flakes. Pic for representational purpose only.
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In an alarming quality lapse, two samples of imported peritoneal dialysis solutions manufactured by a Thailand-based company have failed to meet Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) standards, with bacterial endotoxin levels exceeding the prescribed limits.

The samples — one containing 1.5 per cent Dextrose and the other 2.5 per cent Dextrose — were also found to contain particulate matter and cotton-like flakes, according to an analyst at the Drug Testing Laboratory, Baddi.

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The two samples were declared “not of standard quality” after testing at the laboratory. The presence of excessive bacterial endotoxins and foreign particulate matter in dialysis solutions is considered a serious patient-safety concern as the fluid comes into direct contact with the peritoneal cavity during treatment.

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A medical expert said excessive endotoxin levels indicated contamination with bacterial lipopolysaccharides beyond safe thresholds, which could trigger severe inflammatory reactions. Particulate matter could cause local inflammation and tissue damage and increase the risk of infection or other systemic complications.

The samples were drawn by the Bilaspur drug inspector from the Nephrology Department of AIIMS, Bilaspur, on July 6 and 7 following a complaint regarding the quality of the solutions.

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A probe by officials of the Drugs Control Administration, Baddi, found that the products had been imported into India by M/s Baxter India Private Limited, Gurugram, and manufactured by M/s Baxter Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited, Rayong, Thailand. The affected batches are A25D043 and A25E044, manufactured on April 7, 2025, and May 5, 2025, respectively. Their expiry dates are April 6, 2027, and May 6, 2027.

The drug authorities have initiated steps to recall the entire stock of the affected batches from the market and have alerted the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and drug authorities in all states.

State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor confirmed that an alert had been issued to the Drugs Controller General of India and state drug authorities to prevent any risk to public health. Officials are also investigating whether the affected solutions were procured by the patient from a pharmacy or were part of the government supply at AIIMS, Bilaspur. A legal notice will be issued after the supply chain is ascertained.

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