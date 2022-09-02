Two injured in accident

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 1

Two persons were grievously injured when the pick-up vehicle (HP 63 6181) they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck (HR 57A 0813) coming from the opposite side near Tikkeri Mor on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway No. 5 this morning.

The driver of the pick-up vehicle and a passenger were injured in the accident while the driver of the truck fled. The injured were referred to the IGMC Hospital, Shimla, after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.

The pick-up vehicle, which was coming from Chandigarh after selling vegetables, was severely damaged; its hood was blown to pieces.

The injured Rajat and Saurabh were residents of Shimla district. The police had registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act and a probe was underway.

#solan