Two injured in accident

Solan, September 1
Two persons were grievously injured when the pick-up vehicle (HP 63 6181) they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck (HR 57A 0813) coming from the opposite side near Tikkeri Mor on the Solan-Kandaghat section of the National Highway No. 5 this morning.
The driver of the pick-up vehicle and a passenger were injured in the accident while the driver of the truck fled. The injured were referred to the IGMC Hospital, Shimla, after preliminary treatment at a local hospital.
The pick-up vehicle, which was coming from Chandigarh after selling vegetables, was severely damaged; its hood was blown to pieces.
The injured Rajat and Saurabh were residents of Shimla district. The police had registered a case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act and a probe was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake