Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two jhuggis gutted in fire at scrap yard in Baddi

Two jhuggis gutted in fire at scrap yard in Baddi

Incidents linked to unsafe dumping of inflammable scrap have become increasingly frequent in the industrial belt

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
It took nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control
A fire broke out at a scrap yard in Baddi on Sunday morning, allegedly due to negligently stored inflammable material, gutting two jhuggis at Suraj Majra village.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, such incidents linked to unsafe dumping of inflammable scrap have become increasingly frequent in the industrial belt.

Thick black plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the site as the inflammable material intensified the blaze, triggering panic among nearby residents.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot around 11.30 am with three fire tenders and a team of eight personnel, said Santosh Sharma, Commandant Home Guards, Solan, who oversees firefighting operations in the area.

It took nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control. Two jhuggis were completely gutted, resulting in losses estimated at around Rs 1 lakh, while goods worth approximately Rs 50,000 were saved due to the timely action of the firemen. No injuries were reported.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 125 and 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to acts endangering human life and negligent conduct with fire.

The case was registered on the complaint of a local resident, who alleged negligence on the part of the scrap dealer in storing inflammable material. Further investigation is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Ashok Verma.

