Two killed, 14 hurt in Mandi bus mishap

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 3

Two persons were killed while 14 others were injured when an HRTC bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Jhidi village in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district today.

According to the police, the driver was reversing the bus to give pass to another vehicle coming from the opposite side when he lost control and the bus fell into a deep gorge.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital at Sarkaghat, from where 10 critically injured persons were referred to Nerchowk medical college in Mandi.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said that at the time of the accident, 15 persons were on board the ill-fated bus. Most of the injured are residents of Mandi. She added that the condition of the injured persons was stable. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that financial relief was being disbursed to the family of the deceased and the injured persons. He added that the district administration would provide every possible help to the victims.