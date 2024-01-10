Two killed, 17 injured as Bolero plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 9

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured when the Bolero Camper vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge on the Bashwa-Shillai road near Handari in Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district this morning.

The injured were rushed to a hospital at Shillai. The deceased have been identified as Kareena (19) of Handari village and Mohan Singh (62) of Bashwa village in Shillai, said DSP, Paonta Sahib, Manvinder Singh.

He said that the cause of the accident was being ascertained. The condition of the road at the spot where the accident took place was not good. The driver was among those injured in the accident.

Locals said goods vehicles were usually used for commuting from one place to another in the area owing to the lack of transportation facilities. A motorable road was available till Ghassan village in the area, which is 6 km from Bashwa village. Residents of Handari, Bobri and Bashwa villages were forced to travel by goods vehicles on narrow roads. The condition of the roads was also poor owing to the lack of proper repair and maintenance.

The injured are Dalip (35), Kajal (17), Arjun (25), Ritika (17), Raunak (18), Yuvraj (18), Narayani Devi (48), Uttam (25), Pratibha (24), Vijay (35), Vikram (34), Nirmala (20), Abhishek (17), Sunder Singh (40), Abhishek (18), Vinod (45) and Neha (17). All of them hail from Bashwa village and were on their way to Shillai to pay obeisance at a local religious place.

