Two killed , 3 injured in Shimla mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

Two persons were killed while their wives, who are sisters, and the driver of the Bolero Camper they were travelling in were injured when the vehicle fell into a 300-feet deep gorge near Radi Khud on the Shimla-Rampur road today. The family was on its way to Kumarhatti in Solan for a routine medical check-up.

Nearby villagers immediately rushed to the spot. They informed the police and a rescue operation was started. The injured have been taken to the IGMC, Shimla. The vehicle was broken into pieces due to the impact of the fall.

The deceased have been identified as Bhoj Raj (54), who died on the spot, while Mohan Lal (64), who died on the way to hospital. The injured are Seema (38), wife of Bhoj Raj, Katla (58), wife of Mohan Lal, and driver Kartik (19).

Preliminary investigation revealed that negligence on the part of the driver led to the accident. The bodies have been handed over to the bereaved family members after a postmortem, the police said.