Two killed, 5 hurt in road accidents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 1

Two persons were killed and one person sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell off the road at Chachoga in Manali last night.

According to the police, victims Mehar Chand and Rakesh Kumar of Bhajogi in Kullu district were crushed under the vehicle while the driver Abhishek Gupta sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Mission Hospital, Manali, where Mehar Chand and Rakesh succumbed to their injuries.

Another accident occurred on the Rohtang-Koksar road in Lahaul and Spiti district today when an oil tanker fell off the road. The driver of the vehicle was missing, while four injured victims were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Sissu. The injured Rajender Rockey (25), Sushil Rockey (22), Ram Bahadur Khadka (51) and Ram Bahadur (20) were natives of Nepal.

According to the police, a search operation continued to trace the missing victim. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.

#Kullu #Manali