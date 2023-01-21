Two killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi

Mandi, January 20

Two youths were killed in a road accident in Mandi district. According to the police, an Alto car fell into a deep gorge on the Shimla-Karsog road on Thursday night at Kalangar in Mandi district. Two youths travlling in the car died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Krishan Kumar, a native of Garyala village, and Noopa Ram, a native of Sankar Dehra village, under Karsog tehsil in Mandi.

The bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains of the damaged car. After conducting a post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families. A case has been registered by the police and investigation was going on to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

