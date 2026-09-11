Two killed as car plunges into gorge near Bharmour

Two youths were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Dinka Ghar on the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway in Bharmour subdivision late on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder Sharma (39), a resident of Chobia in Bharmour, and Vishal Kapoor (32), a resident of Bharmour.

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Police said, the two youths had gone to a petrol station at Lahal to refuel their vehicle. Prima facie, while returning towards Bharmour, Ravinder who was behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road before plunging around 200 metres into a deep gorge.

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The impact was severe and the vehicle was badly damaged. Both occupants died on the spot.

As the two youths did not return for a long time and could not be contacted on their mobile phones, their families and acquaintances began searching for them. During the search, the vehicle was found in an accident-damaged condition in a gorge near Dinka Dhar.

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On receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, launched a rescue operation. The bodies were retrieved from the gorge and sent for post-mortem examination. The bodies will be handed over to the families after completion of the medico-legal formalities. Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said a case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident.