Two killed as car rolls down gorge in Banjar

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 19

Two persons were killed as a car they were travelling in fell into a 500-meter deep gorge near Bahu Mod on the Jibhi-Gada Gushaini road in the Banjar sub-division on Monday night.

The passers-by spotted the wreckage in the morning and informed the police.

According to information, there were only two occupants in the car and both of them died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Tek Chand and Geve Ram of Mohni village.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after the postmortem. She said further probe is underway.

