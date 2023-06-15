Two killed as HRTC bus falls into ditch

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 14

Two persons were killed and six others were injured as an HRTC bus fell down a gorge near Traihan Mor near Bashona village in Bhuntar subdivision of this district today.

According to police, the bus was returning from Narogi and going to Bhuntar as it rolled down about 100 metre down the gorge at Bashona nullah. The locals and the police carried out the rescue operation. The injured were rushed to the regional hospital, Kullu.

The details about the deceased and the injured were not available till the filing of the report. Unconfirmed reports said that there were 10 passengers in the bus. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur rushed to the spot and oversaw rescue operation. He offered condolences to the family members of the victims and assured all support from the government.